Forum of Legislators Cautions Imo Assembly on S’Court Judgment

By Amby Uneze



A group, Forum of Legislators in Imo State has cautioned members of the state House of Assembly to be guided and rescinded its resolution on the Supreme Court judgement on the state governorship election.

Imo State House of Assembly had last week passed a resolution supporting the Supreme Court judgement and called for the arrest and prosecution of the indicted electoral officers.

The forum, however, in a statement, said it read news of the resolution with shock and disbelief knowing fully well that “the principle of separation of powers, which disallows the legislature from interfering in a matter before the court, is a fundamental guiding rule of parliament.”

The statement, which was signed by Hon. Nnaemeka Maduagwu, Hon. Chuma Nnaji and Hon. Stanford Onyirimba, on behalf of former presiding officers and ranking members of the National Assembly and Imo State House of Assembly, picked holes in the state Assembly resolution and demanded that such “offensive” decision should be rescinded.

The group alleged that the resolution showed that the members of Imo State House of Assembly have lost touch with their constituents and didn’t know what their duties are.

“A judgement that is eliciting protests and other display of disbelief and discontent across Imo State, the entire country and the rest of the world, cannot be the same decision that otherwise elected representatives of the people are endorsing in total disregard and contempt for laid downs rules of parliament,” the statement said.

The group further alleged that it’s befuddling that the lawmakers who should uphold the interests of their people are now the ones undermining and selling them for a pot of porridge.

“We are ashamed at this development and we hereby call on Imo State House of Assembly to rescind this shameful decision immediately if they must retain any modicum of respect from their constituents and the generality of Imo people,” the statement added.

