Alli Wins 10th Edition of DOAMF Golf Tournament

Bayo Alli has emerged winner of the 10th edition of the Daniel Ogbechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation (DOAMF) Annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos.

The DOAMF foundation is a charitable organization established in 2007 in memory of Daniel who died from injuries sustained in an accident along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in 2005.

Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, Alli said that winning the category was an honour in memory of Daniel.

“Winning feels good but doing it for a noble course is even more fulfilling. I commend the consistency of the organisers of the DOAMF charity golf tournament.

“This foundation has made it possible for us to gather here and play for a noble course that has impacted a lot of lives.

“The annual report every year shows that this is a worthy course, kudos to you all,’’ he noted.

The foundation is dedicated to the enhancement of education and healthcare of the less privileged. Scholarships are given at various level of educational pursuit; the charity organisation built the Accident and Trauma centre in 2011. 178 amateur golf players played in the 10th edition of Daniel Akujobi tournament.

The founder of the foundation and father of Daniel junior said that the foundation has come a long way won’t relent in its bid to assist the less privileged in the society.

“DOAMF is mainly focused on education, because Daniel died in pursuit of that, this foundation is also concerned about providing efficient health care system for accident victims.

“We know the impact of losing a loved one and we wouldn’t want that for anyone so we as a foundation we do what we can to ensure that other families don’t suffer such loss.

“I wasn’t here last year, but I am thankful God made this possible thanks to all those who made this possible all our sponsors, they have made this possible and God bless them,’’ he said.

In the Ladies Net category, Fatoumata Valet won, while Bayo Alli won in the men’s category. S.O Oputa won in the veterans’ category.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, commended the effort of the foundation for its dedication towards ensuring that they preserve the memory of a loved one by giving back to the society.

“I have had near-death experience and I know for a fact that, doing this year in year out is a courageous thing to do.

“I’m sure Daniel is smiling down from heaven for keeping his memory alive ad for taking care of the less privileged,’’ he said.