Valentine’s Day Throwback: Hon. Kelechi Nwogu Shows What True Love Means

Friday was St Valentine’s day, a day set aside for the celebration of love and loved ones. It’s meant to be a day to show and celebrate true love.

But as I set out to have a feel of the city of Port Harcourt and how it’s inhabitants were celebrating the day, I wasn’t inspired by what I saw. To put it mildly, I didn’t see true love. What I saw was mostly superficial. Where is true love, I asked myself.



And I had dedicated my column this week to write about celebrating true love and friendship. Since I didn’t get what inspired me, I went back to the office and dug up my archives. I searched for inspiring true love stories. That is how I came up with the story for today. A story of true love. A story of how a man unlike his peers put smiles on the faces of those that need true love but who the society has left behind.



This is the story of how a Rivers State lawmaker, Hon Kelechi Nwogu showed love to kids will special needs and women and the elderly who seriously need genuine love.



On the 14th of February, 2017, Hon. Nwogu chose to show love to orphans and children with disabilities to mark St Valentine’s day. He visited The Special Child School in Corpus Christi Cathedral, Port Harcourt, where he presented food items, toiletries and cash gift to the kids and school authority. He also declared that 10% of his salary every month till he leaves office will be sent to the school. He shared some happy moment with them, including cutting of cake.



From there, Hon. Nwogu moved to Omuma LGA, his constituency to show same love to people living with disabilities. Cash and food items were graciously given out to them. He also pledged to be sending them money on monthly basis.



In his remarks, the lawmaker said “Valentine’s day celebration is not primarily about immoralities and escapades with the opposite sex but to show genuine love to humanity.”



The lawmaker ended the Valentine’s day celebration with an inspection tour of the General Hospital, Eberi Omuma that is under construction, which is his constituency project.

What a way to celebrate St Valentine’s day.



As I dug deeper, I discovered that the young lawmaker has variously been involved with handing out scholarships, setting up skills acquisition programmes, football competitions among others to women, children and those with special needs in his local government and beyond. He has directly touched the lives of vulnerable folks, extremely poor, and physically-challenged people in Rivers State, and that is what I call true love.



To me, this is celebration of true love and what Valentine’s day should be about.