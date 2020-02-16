Kogi Vows to Take Fight to Kidnappers Den

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The Kogi State Government yesterday disclosed that it would partner the security agencies in the state curb the rising tide of Kidnapping and other criminality.

The state government also noted that it would take the fight to the den of the kidnappers terrorising the unsuspecting residents and travellers across the state.

The state governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello disclosed this at the special valedictory session organised in honour of Late Justice Tom Shaibu Yakubu who was laid go rest in Enjema, Ankpa Local Government Area, Lokoja Friday.

Bello said the state government would not fold it arms “to allow criminal elements in any disguise to take over the highways to perpetrate evils. Their activities has become worrisome.

“We are combat ready to take the fight to the den of the kidnappers. I will not negotiate with any criminal. Rather, I will do everything possible to ensure that criminal elements are flushed out of the state.”

He stated that the present administration was determined “to provide security of lives and property of the citizens of the state, threatening that any one caught in the act would decisively dealt with and also be made to face the wrath of the law.”

At the session, a former student leader, Mr. Dare Zaccheaus lauded the governor for his efforts “to make Kogi State safe for the citizens and travellers plying the highways across the state.”

He called the governor to engage the service of vigilance group, noting that the officers of the State Police Command “are currently sabotaging the efforts of the government in combating crimes.”

He lamented that he had the privilege to travel to Kabba from Lokoja on daily basis, stressing that one hardly see the presence of the men of the Nigerian Police Command on the highway.

He noted that the only police check point in Odo Ape “has become a point where men of the Kogi Police Command have arranged to constantly collect N50 without recourse to the insecurity situation that warranted their deployment to man the roads.

“The flashpoints along Lokoja-Kabba road have been deliberately abandoned all in an attempt to frustrate the state governments Security Efforts”, he pointed out

He, therefore, urged the state government “to deploy, as a matter of urgency, the men of the Kogi State Vigilance Service, who have proven to be effective in the state.