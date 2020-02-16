Diri Vows to Fight Crime, Courts Opposition

Sylva calls for calm, apologises to Buhari

By Emmanuel Addeh



Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has urged the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, the APC governorship candidate in the last election, Chief David Lyon and other opposition parties to join hands with him in his bid to rebuild the state.



Speaking during a thanksgiving service Sunday at the Gloryland Chapel, Government House, Diri, declared that he would run an all-inclusive government, hence the need for the cooperation and support of all leaders.

The governor who thanked God for giving him the mandate, urged all his supporters to be magnanimous in victory, stressing that he will be governor fall all the people of Bayelsa irrespective of political party.



“I will be governor of all, be it PDP, APC and others. We must remain united and ensure peace in our land. That is the only time we can be talking of development. Let us work together,” he said.



Diri added that his priority was to bring development to every part of Bayelsa state, noting that he was willing to consider even members of the opposition parties for appointments.



The governor vowed to fight all forms of criminalities in Bayelsa, urging all those involved in crimes to look for legitimate businesses to do.

“Our administration will not condone crimes and criminalities. No development can take place in the atmosphere devoid of peace”,he stated.

In his sermon, the guest preacher, Apostle Zilly Aggrey of Royal House of Grace International, said no man should take the glory for the declaration of Governor Diri by the Supreme court.



Apostle Aggrey warned against frivolities in governance and urged Diri to be weary of bootlickers, sycophants and praise singers who would run down other people for personal gains.



He argued that Bayelsa was too rich to be poor and advised the governor to initiate projects that will have direct bearings on the people.

“Every community in Bayelsa should have good water to drink. You should work with the Koreans, Chinese, Germans and other good nations to bring development. Our youths need jobs”, Aggrey said.



Meanwhile, Sylva, the APC leader in Bayelsa has called on the people of Bayelsa, to shun all acts of violence and lawlessness.

He also apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari “over the avoidable disruption to his busy schedule which was caused by the events of the moment.”



“I am aware that Mr. President and his lovely wife, Her Excellency Aisha Buhari had concluded arrangements to travel to Bayelsa to witness the inauguration of the APC Governorship candidate as Governor of Bayelsa State. I therefore extend my apology to Mr. President and members of his entourage.



“To the good people of Bayelsa state, I would like to emphasise the need for restraint at all times. No doubt the events of the last few days are as provocative as they are regrettable.



“But however tempting it might be for anyone to take the law into their hands, such temptation must be resisted in the greater interest of our state and the political stability of the country at large.



“The leadership of our great party the All Progresives Congress (APC) has directed its team of legal experts to study the situation critically and proffer legal options available to the party accordingly.

“ We should therefore all remain faithful to, and have confidence in, the wisdom and ability of the party leadership to provide direction at this very sensitive time.



“Once again I call on all people of Bayelsa state irrespective of whatever differences there may be to eschew violence and respect the security measures put in place by appropriate authorities.



“ Let me conclude by assuring Mr. President and our party hierarchy that despite this temporary setback, APC in Bayelsa remains strong and its members resolute in our support for the ideals of a greater and prosperous Nigeria as envisioned by our President, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari.The mandate will be restored” he said.