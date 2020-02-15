Teni, Bankole, Nwigwe, Others Grace ‘Dear Affy’ Movie Premiere

By Azuka Ogujiuba

Over 50 Nollywood movie stars were among dignitaries from different sectors that gathered at the Filmhouse Cinemas, IMAX, Lekki on August 25 for the premiere of Samuel Olatunji’s directorial debut, ‘Dear Affy’.

Teni Entertainer, Denrele, Williams Uchemba, Deyemi Okanlawon, Bimbo Ademoye, Debola Williams, Iyabo Ojo, Ayo Badmus, Timini Egbuson, Toyin Alausa, Charly Boy, Khaffi, Sir Dee, Rotimi Salami, Abayomi Alvin, Enyinna Nwigwe, Bimbo Thomas, Sophia Alakija, Seilat Adebowale, Uzor Arukwe, Lizzy Jay, Seyi Awolowo and a host of others gathered to watch for the first time the sexiest Nollywood movie of recent times, ‘Dear Affy’.

The hall could not contain the cheers, laughter, excitement and the fulfilment that came from seeing the biggest romantic comedy of the season.

Kehinde Bankole delivered a spectacular performance, switching between emotions without sweat just like a thoroughbred actor would. Bimbo Ademoye, Williams Uchemba, Odunlade Adekola, Faithia Williams were the unquestionable comic relief and the perfect icing on the cake in the execution of this project. Enyinna Nwigwe, Bimbo Akintola and Jide Kosoko delivered something extra-ordinary.

The movie, ‘Dear Affy’ was finally released nationwide across cinemas from Friday, February 14, 2020, with notable celebrities from the movie meeting their fans throughout the movie run.