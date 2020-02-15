Olamide Drenches in Dreaded 999 EP

Indigenous rapper, Olamide Adedeji, (Olamide) has got a new body of work titled “999”. With 9 songs on it, the “EP” as he calls it, technically surpasses the normal track list of a standard E P, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Whether he calls it an Extended Play (EP) or it’s a Long Play (LP), popular Nigeria’s hip hop artiste, Olamide Adedeji, who simply goes by Olamide, has got a new body of work. Earlier on February 9, 2020, the indigenous rapper had announced his new album, ‘999’ which, like a dreaded emblem, set Twitter awash with reactions till it was released on February 10, 2020. Incidentally this is Olamide’s 10th studio album in 10 years.

This comes as a surprise as the artiste left no hint of its release until it was announced. The new project follows his collaborative album, ‘YBNL Mafia Family’ which was released in December 2018. By his reputation, 2019 was a quiet year where he barely had hits at his usual level. Much of Olamide’s attention in the past eight months had been directed towards developing and pushing younger artistes signed to his label. With 999, the artiste reinforces his foot on the ground.

At 9 songs, the “EP” technically surpassed the maximum normal track list of a standard EP, which is six songs. Some of the tracks on the project include No Time, War lords, Billion Talk, Dance With The Devil, and Wonma. Other songs on the album are Demons, Mojo, Prophesy and Rich & Famous. The album features rising acts like Jackwillz, Sosa-E, Cheque, Rhatti and Snow, Jayboi and Nilly. Ever since the release of his debut album “Rapsodi” in 2011, hardly has a year gone by without a full body of work from the famous rapper who also featured on this project collaboration with his longtime buddy and collaborator, Phyno.

Olamide has blessed Nigerian mainstream with some immense talents while showcasing others who need a spotlight. In a lot of way, the 999 album is like his 2014 album Street OT which showcased Lil Kesh, Chinko Ekun, B-Banks, Vikto and Chuka. The Baddest Guy Ever Liveth (2013), Eyan Mayweather (2015), and The Glory (2016) were other albums he released. On the 999 album Olamide gets credit as a producer for the first time, supported by Eskeez, Pheelz, Cracker Mallo and ID Cabasa. The album is mixed and mastered by budding engineer, STG.

Over the past nine years, Olamide has endorsed certain acts with his co-sign and other times, he’s signed them. While some have since left him in acrimony, most retain respect for him. When his 10th studio project, “999 EP” was announced on February 9, 2020, Adekunle Gold and Fireboy, two artistes Olamide has helped, repeated the album proclamation on their Twitter handles.

Since he burst onto the Nigeria music scene with his monster hit single, “Eni Eduro”, …. Olamide never remained the same.

The song received critical acclaim nationwide and instantly shot Olamide to limelight. At the time, he was signed to ID Cabasa’s record label, Coded Tunes alongside Seriki and Kayefi. Under the label, he released his first album, Rapsodi.

The terms of his exit were amicable. Olamide then branched out and founded his own record label, YBNL (an acronym for Yahoo Boy No Laptop, a tribute to how much money he makes without being involved in internet scam) under which he released his subsequent albums, including an album of same title (YBNL) in 2012. In 2018, ID Cabasa was interviewed and he disclosed how he found Olamide as a 14-year-old boy who came into the studio to record with his friend.

One thing led to another, Olamide jumped on the mic that day and Cabasa saw something. He then told the young man to keep coming back to the studio. When Coded Tunes officially became a record label, Olamide, Seriki and Kayefi were the first artistes to be signed to the label. But since Olamide left the label after his first album, Rapsodi, Cabasa has produced on all of Olamide’s solo albums except Lagos Nawa (2017).

But on 999, Olamide co-produces ‘No Time,’ the album’s opening track with Eskeez.

Olamide was born in Bariga, Lagos State on the 15th of March, 1989. In 2000, he decided to pursue a career in music. When asked why music, he said: “I found out I was gifted in it so I had to explore it. It’s my life, my hustle, my world”.