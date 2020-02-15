Methodist Bishop Tasks Religious Leaders on Godliness

The Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos Central, Methodist Church Nigeria, Samuel Nortey advised religious leaders that godliness with contentment is the path they must tread.

Nortey stated this at the 10th anniversary of the Diocese, held at Williams Memorial Methodist Cathedral, Lagos, recently.

Nortey also stated that Methodist Church Nigeria, as well as the Diocese of Lagos Central, condemns in the highest possible terms the issue of insecurity and lack of peace in the nation.

“Insecurity does not only reside in the North, but in the entire nation, as some of our own members and clergy had been victims. We are not happy with the situation of things in this nation,” he said.

“Honestly, the federal government needs to do a lot more. From all that they tell us, they may be doing what they think they should do, but until we find solution, the problem still exists, he noted.

“The first thing we expect from our government is to secure us, and until this is achieved, they have not done enough. We use this opportunity to call on the federal government, who promised us “Change”, and this was what Nigerians voted for.”

We will advise all religious leaders both Christians and non-Christians to always believe and preach the tenets of our faith, and in such a way that we do not take advantage of poor members. Let us all preach the undiluted word of God, and also seek the common good of our people, he said.

The Lay President of the Diocese, Mr Olumide Oyetoyinbo implored youths to participate more in God’s work as there exists a whole lot of distractions in the society today, this is a challenge to the church, he said.

Oyetoyinbo stated that the Church is also looking into capacity building, enhancement, sensitization, and motivation of people. We are putting in measures of youth empowerment, provision of scholarships, support to the less privileged, and more, he said.