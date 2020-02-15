High Expectations as West Africa Agric Show Hits Top Gear

The organisers of the ‘West Africa Agric Show’ have said the programme would accelerate food revolution in Africa and provide a platform for critical stakeholders to deliberate on progress in the agriculture sector.

Providing more details on the show, the convener, Mr. Idowu Asenuga, stated that the programme would gather experts, innovators and trainers from across the globe and the region.

They are expected to rub minds on trends and innovation that would push the sector.

According to him, the event is billed to hold between 18th and 20th February, 2020.

He informed that the initiative was thought of following the menace of food scarcity in the West African region.

“Our resource persons are knowledgeable in the deployment of technology required for enhanced food production and processing. They will be on ground to provide information and know-how to participants.

The three-day event promised to improve food productivity and quality in Nigeria and West Africa sub-region,” he assured.

Also expected at the programme are small, medium and large scale farmers; research organisations, government parastatals and financial institutions. Others include, students, equipment manufacturers, suppliers, industry leaders and decision makers.

