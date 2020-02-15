Gombe Governor Inaugurates Taskforce on Immunisation

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe



Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has inaugurated a Taskforce on Immunisation and a Steering Committee on Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

Performing the ceremony at the council chamber of the Government House, Gombe yesterday, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said the inauguration further demonstrates his administration’s commitment to improving the well-being of the state through the provision of better healthcare services.

He said the Taskforce on Immunisation was constituted in order to ensure that children are immunised against preventable diseases associated with infant mortality.

The terms of reference for the Taskforce include: To ensure effective leadership and coordination of all immunisation activities in the state and to monitor the effectiveness of the Immunisation Plus Days in the state.

The Taskforce is also to prepare and review state plan for the intensification of polio eradication and routine immunisation activities required to sustain interruption of wild polio virus transmission.

On the Steering Committee on Basic Health Care Provision Fund, Governor Yahaya said the setting up of the committee is aimed at ensuring adequate and sustainable funding that will be efficiently used to provide quality health service, particularly to the most vulnerable members of the society.

The terms of reference for the Committee on Basic Health Care Provision Fund include: To liase with Federal Agencies such as the Federal Ministry of Health and National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to facilitate the enrollment of Gombe State among the beneficiaries of the BHCPF.

The committee is also expected to provide cross functional leadership and to ensure programme visibility as well as to review and approve annual work plan and budget of the state implementation agencies.

While the taskforce on immunisation is chaired by the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, the committee on Basic Health Care Provision Fund is to be headed by the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed Gana.