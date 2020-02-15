FG Committed to Energizing Varsities

The Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Agba has described universities as centres of development for any country with interest to enhance the quality of its Socio-Economic environment. He added that the present administration is committed to making the country’s universities a centre of excellence not only in academic issues but also in research and innovations. Addressing journalists after inspecting the 8.03 MW Gas Fired Power Plant project inside the Obafemi Awolowo University campus the minister reiterated government’s commitment to completing the project.

He said his visit to the site was to access the level of work done by the contractor and to allay the fear of the school authority that the project might be abadoned by the federal government. The Minister stated that the project which was tagged Energizing Education is Co-funded by other agencies, hence, assured that it will not be abandoned.

He added OAU was part of the six universities across the regions were the projected is piloted, saying the Bayero University and Federal University Abakaliki have been completed and the federal government can only proceed to other schools once that of OAU, as well as other pilot institutions were commissioned. Universities are centres of development for any serious country. And as such commitment to developing projects, such as the power plant across all the pilot institutions is not in doubt.

This administration is committed to completing the project and move to other universities to initiate and complete similar projects, not just for the interest of the schools, but also the adjoining communities. This project is dear to federal the government, we have energised Kano, Abakaliki and we would also ensure the completion of the project here at OAU,” he added.