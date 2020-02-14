Soldiers Deployed as Protest Escalates in Bayelsa

By Emmanuel Addeh

Soldiers have been deployed in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, after a peaceful protest embarked upon by some All the Congress (APC) turned violent on Friday afternoon.

It was also learnt that due to security concerns, the inauguration venue of Senator Douye Diri, the governor-elect of the state who is expected to return from Abuja soon, has been moved to the Government House at Onopa.

Chanting anti-PDP songs, the angry youths attacked the house of the governor-elect and destroyed the windscreens of cars packed in the premises.

Not done, the attackers moved to the public library built by a member representing Yenagoa and Kolokuma/Opokuma federal constituency in the National Assembly, Prof Steve Azaiki, a staunch PDP chieftain.

They also attacked part of the PDP Secretariat in Yenagoa and Radio Bayelsa, owned by the state government, looting and destroying property in the process, especially buses parked at the premises.

Many residents have now returned to their homes for fear of attacks while the streets across the city have been deserted.