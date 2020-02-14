Police Impose Curfew on Bayelsa

By Emmanuel Addeh

Following the violent protests that trailed the sack of erstwhile Governor-elect of Bayelsa, David Lyon, by the Supreme Court, the police in the state have imposed a three-day dusk to dawn curfew on Bayelsa.

The security agency said the decision was because of the protests that trailed the Supreme Court ruling which nullified the election of APC’s David Lyon, who was scheduled to be sworn in Friday morning.

In a press briefing attended by security heads in the state, the Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozie, said the curfew was necessary to avert any security breach.

He said that anyone who violates the 8pm to 6am curfew will be dealt with in accordance with the law.