Philip Morris Nigeria Recognised as Top Employer 2020

Philip Morris Nigeria has been officially recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2020 in Nigeria

Philip Morris Nigeria has been recognised for the fourth time in succession as an employer of choice in Nigeria. The Top Employers Institute, a globally renowned organisation, announced the results following its annual research into a large number of employers and investigations into employee conditions across Nigeria and many other countries across Africa and the entire world.

To become recognised as a Top Employer, an organisation has to go through a thorough evaluation process.

This includes taking part in the HR Best Practice Survey which looks at employee offerings such as talent strategy, workforce planning, onboarding, performance management, career and succession management, talent acquisition, performance management and leadership development all the way to benefits and corporate culture.

In addition to the awards, Philip Morris International became the first international company to be certified globally for equal pay by the independent third-party EQUAL-SALARY Foundation 2019. The certification verifies that we pay women and men equally for equivalent work which serves as another important building block on the road to creating an inclusive, gender-balanced workplace.