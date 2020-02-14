Flavour, Naira Marley, Rema To Headline Gidi Fest

Vanessa Obioha

Highlife musician Flavour, rave of the moment Naira Marley and fast rising artiste Rema have been announced as the headliners of Gidi Cultural Festival popularly known as Gidi Fest this year. The festival which prides itself as the largest music and arts festival in West Africa, will see these musicians lit up the stage alongside other artistes in the diaspora and in the U.K. and U.S.A.

For the first time, the festival will run into multiple days, kicking off on April 9 and close on April 11 at the Cricket pitch of Tafawa Balewa Square in Onikan, Lagos. Each day of the festival is tied to a specific theme. For instance, the first day of the festival is tagged ‘The Hangout’ and will have the young rap sensation Rema spicing things up. Flavour will take the reins on the second day tagged ‘Rhythm and Soul’ and Marlians can join their leader Marley on the third day tagged ‘Gbe Bodi e’.

Each of these themes come under the broader theme ‘Bringing it Home’, which the co-founder Chin Okeke explains this way:

“2020 is all about bringing it home, whilst also throwing the most global cultural celebration for the Gidi Tribe yet. A new venue, and tw extra days, and so much exciting and important music, art, food and games to share. It’s been a rewarding seven year journey so far and everything just keeps growing year such that we are now considered the biggest and most long standing festival in the region. It is an incredible achievement. We can’t wait to welcome more new people to Lagos than ever before, showcase the best creative artists in Africa, and show our thriving hometown of Lagos to the world during Lagos Music Week.”

Last year, the organisers rolled out a couple of activities for the celebration. It included the Lagos Music Week and #MyGidi travel programme which offers a rich and varied travel experience for global travelers and the diaspora that shares the unique and often overlooked aspects of a vibrant and fast-paced West African city.

Organisers are very optimistic that the three day event for this year’s event will be the best ever yet.