Benue Assembly Gets New Deputy Speaker

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State House of Assembly has sworn in a member representing Ohimini state constituency, Chris Adaji, as its Deputy Speaker.

Adaji of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) was returned elected in the January 25 supplementary election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He defeated his opponent, Musa Alechenu of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), who dragged him to court to contest his victory at the 2019 elections.

Recall that the Appeal Court in Makurdi had on November 7, 2019, nullified the election of Adaji, and ordered a fresh election in the affected polling units of the local government area.

Adaji was the deputy speaker of the Assembly before his election was nullified.