Ben Enwonwu Foundation Kicks-off Lagos Creative Project

Yinka Olatunbosun

In partnership with Alliance Francaise, Ben EnwonwuFoundation has announced the start of the 2020 artist-in-residence programme under the initiative called ‘The Lagos Creative Project.’ At a media briefing held recently at the luxurious creative hub, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, a call for entries was declared by the Executive Director, The Ben Enwonwu Foundation, Oliver Enwonwu to attract visual artists of African and French descent who will deliver works in painting and sculpture, the two mediums largely associated with the master modernist artist, Ben Enwonwu who died on February 5, 1994. The programme also targets artists who have explored Enwonwu’s thematic preoccupation in his career which include identity, gender equality, spirituality, religion, peace and conflict resolution and environmental sustainability.

Oliver promised that the newly launched residency project will run for two sessions each year with two artists selected for each session. Every year, the first and second sessions will hold from July to September and October to December respectively.

“The artists will create works that resonate with Lagos as a megacity; the beauty, the chaos and we want to see what the artists can draw from all of that. Although in future, we will welcome other forms of expression. After the residency, we will support the artists in their careers. We will introduce them to local artists and art institutions,” Oliver said.

The entries which close on March 6 will serve as the gateway of opportunities for the potential resident artists to engage with the public through open studios, workshops, artist talks as well as focused discussions.

Meanwhile, the Director of Alliance Francaise, Lagos and host of this edition of the Lagos Creative Project, Charles Courdent voiced his support for the residency which is at the heart of the objective of the cultural hub to promote arts and culture.

“When we decided to have this project with Dr. Mike Adenuga and his daughter, Bella Disu, from the very beginning, we saw that it would be good to have bedrooms and lounge so that artists can come to Lagos for residency. We have a big demand from all over the world from people who want to know more about Lagos’ vibrant cultural life.

“We are happy to host this project of Ben EnwonwuFoundation as it will help artists to meet and discover Lagos, to produce art and exhibit these works of art in the gallery,” he said.