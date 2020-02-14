Achievers University Expels Six Students over Cultism Allegation

James Sowole in Akure

For allegedly involving in cultism, the management of the Achievers University, a private institution in Owo, Ondo State, has expelled six students of the institution.

The expelled students according to the university are Awolo David (Mass communication); Owolabi James (Political Science); Oyeniran Temitope (Nursing Science); Yahaya Mohammed (Medical Lab Science); Owolabi Opeyemi (Computer Science), and Onagoruwa Oyinlola (Biochemistry).

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Samuel Ibiyemi, said the institution took the disciplinary action against the erring students due to its zero tolerance for indiscipline.

According to him, all the students axed were in 300 level in their various departments of the university, and their parents had been carried along on the development.

The vice-chancellor said the affected students were expelled after they were given fair hearing on their offences.

“The six students ceased to be students of Achievers University, Owo. Anybody (individual or corporate) dealing with them as Achievers’ students does so at his or her own risk.

“The management of the university has set up fact-finding committee to conduct a thorough investigation among the students to identify any other student involved in such illegal organisation.

“The university council and management hereby show by this effort the zero tolerance for cultism in Achievers University, Owo. The university is opened to any information relevant for the discipline and proper grooming of its students,” the management stated.

Shortly after speaking with journalists, the six students were handed over to the police for further investigation and onward prosecution.

On the issue of the deadly Lassa fever, Ibiyemi stated that the school had been collaborating with the Federal Medical Centre in Owo as part of the

efforts to prevent the students from contacting the disease.

According to him, “We have a team in the FMC that advises us, and we also advise our students on the ways to live hygienic life, thereby keeping the disease away.”