Standard Chartered Sponsors the Association of Corporate Treasurers 2020 Workshop

Standard Chartered Bank was the main sponsor at the 2020 Association of Corporate Treasurers (ACT) workshop titled “Treasury Excellence as Standard” which held in Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, on February 5th , 2020. The event attracted a cross section of delegates from Local Corporates, Multinationals and Multi-lateral organizations.

The Presenter and Chief Executive of ACT, Caroline Stockmann led discussions with treasurers on some of the pertinent issues impacting Treasurers and Chief Financial Officers globally today. She also shared her insights into leadership, communication, strategic influence and the digital impact on treasurers

Lamin Manjang, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, in his speech spoke about SCB’s collaboration with ACT in various geographies on Treasury Thought leadership. He shared extensively on the Bank’s digitization proposition agenda and various projects and solutions being developed by the Bank’s global innovation entity- SC Ventures. He noted that SC Ventures acts as a platform and a catalyst for promoting innovation; investing in disruptive financial technology and exploring alternative business models. To date, SC ventures has developed over 40 proofs of concepts in the digital space, several of which are now being commercialised by collaborating with our clients either directly or in co-creation platforms with our technology partners to differentiate and grow their businesses.

Commenting on the event, Lamin said, ‘‘We are at the forefront of providing first in class solutions and services such as our automated award-winning Liquidity Management solutions which provides seamless flows, cost saves, yield enhancements and reporting for our valued corporate clients. For us, this sponsorship serves as one of the many ways we continue to reiterate to our clients and stakeholders within the sector that we are committed to their business growth and here for good’’

Omolara Adenusi, Head of Cash SCB Nigeria, in addition, emphasied the importance of the evolving role of Treasurers as key partners in strategic decision making in organizations and highlighted the importance of digitalization in driving the transformation agenda for Corporate Treasurers. She noted that the Bank offers liquidity management solutions which are specifically tailored to the needs of organisations.