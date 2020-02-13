No Shortcut to Success, Says Musician

Afrobeats maverick, Ugoh Onyeocha, has urged upcoming musicians in Nigeria to be focused and determined as there is no short cut to the top.

The musical act better known by his stage moniker, Don Coleone, said hardwork and consistency will open the door to success.

“Whatever you are doing, just remain consistent and never quit because winners don’t quit and quitters don’t win. Consistency and a positive mindset are the key,” Don Coleone said.

The accountant and the founder of Don Coleone Cribx Records, expressed his passion for entertainment, maintaining that he is determined to achieve his dream.

He added that his latest single titled “Pepper Everywhere” was released in December 2019 while the video just released last month.

The song, “Pepper Everywhere” hit the top 10 in the Nigerian music industry. With the latest “Pepper Everywhere” making wave in the Nigeria music industry, Onyeocha said that he was nursing a plan this year to drop at least another singles with videos prior to the album release.

The Afrobeats sensational act said he noted that he had not released an album but only few singles of four.

Don Coleone was born in Imo state on April 8, 1975. He was a student of Inyishi Community Primary School Ikeduru LGA, and Amaimo High School before venturing to study accounting and Finance at the Middlesex University UK, Dubai.