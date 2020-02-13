MyPharmacy Launches 51 Franchise Chains Across Nigeria

Martins Ifijeh

As part of efforts to ensure accessible healthcare, MyPharmacy, a brain child of Advantage Health Africa, has launched 51 franchise chains across Nigeria to kick start the vision.

Speaking during the launch in Lagos recently, the Chief Executive Officer, Advantage Health Africa, Abimbola Adebakin said the organisation will work partners to provide top-notch in-store and online services including telemedicine, digital screening and relevant tests, adding that it would ensure last mile sourcing and fulfillment for affordable and quality medicines.

She said: “The establishment will ensure supply chain integrity with good traceability and ease of recall, especially through bulk purchasing from credible suppliers.”

She said MyPharmacy has grown over the past four months to 51 branches, and the vision is to expand to 1000 pharmacies by 2024.

On his part, the Registrar, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), Elijah Mohammed said the idea behind MyPharmacy was the best strategy for the future of pharmacy in Nigeria.

He said: “I encourage the group to maintain the good standard already set to guarantee clientele satisfaction and loyalty. Having this characteristic will strengthen partner relationships and pave the way for more.”

The Chairman, Board of Directors, Advantage Health Africa, Adedotun Sulaiman said the vision is to ensure MyPharmacy spreads across Nigeria, while setting standard with its values and practices.

He said: “Pharmacy is not all about making money. It is about giving quality service to the community. This is what we have seen with MyPharmacy.”