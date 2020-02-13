Konga Unveils New Promo

Konga Travel and Tours, has rolled out a special promo offering prospective customers a chance to travel in style with a chauffeur-driven ride to the airport in a Rolls Royce.

The promo, which kicked off on Monday, will run until March 31st, 2020. Also, prospective travelers can book their discounted flights online or offline in any Konga Travel retail store nationwide. Intending flyers who book their flights during the promo period stand a chance to be selected for the special treatment in the Rolls Royce.

Apart from being picked up and chauffeur-driven in grand style to the airport, lucky winners of the Konga Travel Rolls Royce promo would also enjoy in-car refreshments during the ride to the airport and red carpet reception upon arrival at the airport, while equally enjoying the privilege of having Konga Travel assist with their check-in formalities.

Head, Public Relations at Konga, Mr. Gideon Ayogu said: ‘‘Since our entry into the Nigerian travel booking industry, our motivation has always been to deliver excellent service to our customers. The Konga Travel Rolls Royce promo is another initiative through which we are looking to show our customers how special they are to us.

‘‘Indeed, our customers deserve the best. This is why we have opted for a Rolls Royce chauffeured ride to the airport as a fitting means of rewarding the winners of this promo. It is worth emphasizing that the promo is open to all classes of international travelers. Also, we are offering highly discounted flight fares and special deals throughout the promo period in order to give more people a chance to enjoy the VIP treatment. These flights can be booked online or in any of our 30 retail stores across Nigeria.’’

While shedding more light on the promo, Ayogu stated that the selection process is a transparent, seamless one which would ensure that any class of international traveler can be a winner.

‘‘Winners will be selected weekly through the Konga Travel Digital Raffle. This ensures that we cast the net as widely as possible in selecting our winners. In addition to the special treatment that the lucky travelers stand to enjoy from pick-up and in the course of the trip to the airport, Konga Travel will also be rolling out the red carpet to receive the customer at the airport.”