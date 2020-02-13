Healthgrade, African Network Marketing Platform Debuts

A multilevel marketing health brand, called Healthgrade, which is a proudly African network marketing company, founded by a Nigerian, has been launched.

Originating from Nigeria, with extensive input from other African countries, Healthgarde International comes with a unique compensation plan and an exciting product range that would address their customers’ health needs as well as enable distributors grow their businesses exponentially.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos at the weekend, the Founder and CEO of Healthgrade, Mrs. Lovelyn Nwarueze, said, “We are excited because we have made history, being the first multi-level marketing company of international standards, founded by a Nigerian woman. This feat marks the beginning of a new season – A season that brings better opportunities and experiences to our customers and businesses. It is a result of intentional search for greater value for us as Africans. It is built on the solid foundation of Integrity, Excellence, Leadership, Innovation and Passion. It’s a place where you can dream and see it come to pass in your lifetime”.

According to her, “Healthgarde International has developed a brand-new product range which meets local consumer needs. These products are of the highest quality and would deliver value for money. Customers are bound to be deeply delighted and endeared to these products for life. This means the company is properly positioned to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders – the consumers who now have access to the best quality products as well as the distributors (consultants), who can now make more money selling these products.

“This is indeed an amazing take off for the company in these very difficult times in the Nigerian business terrain. To ensure immediate take-off without hitches, Healthgarde International has obtained approval from all the relevant authorities to distribute these new products.”

In appreciation to all staff and distributors of Healthgrade, Nwarueze thanked them for their tenacity and commitment to the company’s mission and vision, so far. She said: “If I have been in this business for more than twenty years, taken over 1500 persons to South Africa and more than 400 others to various countries of the world as part of rewards for their hard work and loyalty, despite the challenges we faced in the past, then we are confident that we are in for more exciting and endearing times in this new dispensation.

“We got here by the help of God Almighty as well as the commitment, tenacity and loyalty of our staff and distributors. We are all excited about this new dispensation. This new system, with commitment to living out our culture of integrity, innovation, leadership, professionalism and passion, will deliver great results. The sky will be our beginning. Welcome to this season of change”.