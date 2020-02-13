FRSC Organises Workshop on Personnel Capacity, Road Management Competence in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent

As part of its strategic goals of 2020 on how to improve personnel capacity and competence in road safety management, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Zone 10, Sokoto on Thursday organized a workshop for the Head of Policy, Research and Statistics of the commission.

Declaring the workshop open at the Federal Secretariat, Sokoto, the Zonal Commander, Zone 10, comprising Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States, ACM Kayode Olagunju, said the workshop will acquaint its personnel with prompt, accurate and detail report to be used for crash data management nationwide.

“This workshop is going on in all over the country not only this zone,” he stated.

Represented by DCC Mohammed Yakubu, Zonal Head, Operation, Olagunju stated that data is very pertinent for national planning on how to curb the rate of crash management, adding that the zone will use the workshop as a spring board for adequate crash data reporting.

The zonal commander frowned upon the situation where those in charge of reports duplicate, falsified reports, saying the zone will henceforth sanction those concerned.

According to him, there is need for those in these departments to brace up to do the needful in accurate and timely rendition to enable the zone give leverage to actualize the dream of becoming the number one zone in the country.

He enjoined the Monitor and Evaluation Department to monitor all the activities of their command daily in order to keep track and include them in the compendium.

The FRSC boss admonished all participants that the knowledge that will be acquired during the workshop should not be thrown to the wind, but rather be put to action to enhance their competency.

He assured the participants that the resolutions from the workshop would be fully implemented to enable it provide solutions to the problems facing the zone.

The theme of the workshop is “Accurate and Timely Report Rendition: A panacea for Good Decision Making”.

Participants were drawn from the three sector commands of the zone.