By Sunday Ehigiator

The frozen foods section of the popular Mile 12 Market is currently on fire.

According to an eyewitness, the fire started at about 6am of Thursday, causing pandemonium in the area.

As at the time of filling in this report, it is not yet clear the cause of the fire as residents are currently putting efforts together to combat the fire while they await officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA)

More details soon…