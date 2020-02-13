DStv Brings Exciting Football Actions Live to Viewers

The 2019/20 Premier League continues with the remainder of 26th round matches this weekend, February 14-17, 2020, with SuperSport viewers on DStv, set to be treated to some of the best football action in the world.

SuperSport viewers will not be deprived of a blockbuster clash, as Monday, February 17 features the meeting of Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

In a clash which could be season-defining for both clubs, the Blues will be looking to consolidate their grip on fourth place, while the Red Devils are one of several teams hoping to displace the London club and secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

The weekend’s Premier League action opens with a potential thriller between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City at Molineux Stadium on the evening of Friday, February 14 – Valentine’s Day clash where no love will be lost between the Wolves and the Foxes – while the following day brings a chance for Liverpool to move closer to the title when they face bottom-of-the-log Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Southampton will later host Burnley at St Mary’s Stadium. (Friday, February 14 22:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport 3)

The pick of matches from Serie A for this weekend is the clash of Lazio and Internazionale at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on the night of Sunday 16 February. Le Aquile and the Nerazzurri are very much part of a three-way title race alongside champions Juventus and this meeting in the ‘Eternal City’ could prove a turning point in their respective seasons.

Lazio, under manager Simone Inzaghi, have been hugely impressive in recent weeks and boast one of European football’s top strikers for the 2019/20 season. Ciro Immobile has shrugged off his reputation as a journeyman to average more than a goal a game in Serie A this season.

The headline La Liga game this weekend comes from the Camp Nou and sees champions Barcelona host Getafe on Saturday afternoon. The Catalan giants have looked vulnerable away from home under new manager Quique Setien, but their home form has been almost impeccable: 10 wins and a draw from 11 matches as hosts. Getafe, though, are a tough-to-beat team under manager Jose Bordalas and rightly considered a top candidate to finish in the top four and qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. (Saturday, February 15 17:00: Barcelona v Getafe – LIVE on SuperSport 7).