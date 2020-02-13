Bill on Private CCTV Cameras Passes Second Reading

Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu in Abuja

A bill for an Act to make provision for ‘Integration of Private Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Infrastructure’ into the national security network in Nigeria has passed the second reading.

At the resumption of plenary at the House of Representatives wednesday, the sponsor of the bill, Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, said the proposed legislation would provide that every private organisation in Nigeria shall within six months of this Act coming into effect, install CCTV cameras within and outside its premises.

This, he said, was in view to maintaining perimeter security in medium-high secure areas and installations; observing behaviour of people in order to detect criminal activities within and outside the geographical location of the company; identifying criminal(s) within a reasonable time frame; providing adequate evidence for use in court; and obtaining a visual record of activities in situations where it is necessary to maintain proper security or access control.

Abiante said the objective of the bill is to expand the security network infrastructure in Nigeria with a view to protecting the lives and property of its citizens.

The lawmaker explained that the bill also proposes that all private companies in Nigeria shall apply or inform the Commissioner of Police in its area of jurisdiction about the installation of the CCTV camera within and outside its premises, adding that the bill will grant access to private companies’ CCTV camera by the police and the courts during the course of investigation and trial of suspected criminals.

Abiante noted that “any company or organisation in Nigeria that refuses, out of neglect, to install CCTV camera within and outside its premises is liable to a fine of at least N500,000 or an imprisonment of six months or both.

“Continual refusal to install CCTV camera shall attract a fine of at least N1 million or a year imprisonment or both.”