Bauchi Targets Good Outing at National Sports Festival

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has reiterated its commitment towards ensuring that the state’s contingents to the 2020 National Sports Festival slated for Edo State takes its rightful position.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed stated this on Monday while receiving the Unity Torch for the 20th National Sports Festival at the Government House.

Governor Mohammed represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Ladan Salihu stated that the present administration is committed towards sports development.

He explained that the Bala Muhammad administration has renovated the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium by installing artificial austro turf that resulted the returning of the state owned team, Wikki Tourist to its home ground after spending two good seasons away.

“I cannot imaging how the National Sports Festival in Edo State will take place without Bauchi State. We will ensure that our contingents did not only participated but ended up with good outing,” he said.

Also speaking, Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abubakar Sulaiman promised to give all the needed support to the state contingents, so as to excel.

He assured that they will be in Edo to provide all the necessary support to the State athletes to make the state proud during the competition.

Earlier, the state’s Director of Sports, Alhaji Maikudi Maikasuwa accompanied by the North East Zonal Coordinator, Mohammed Kabir Datti disclosed that the Unity Torch is in Bauchi State to display the sign of peace and unity before going round other states in the region and the nation entirely.

He commended the state government for showing concern towards promoting sports in the state.