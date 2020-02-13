Bandits Attack Kaduna Community Market, Kill 7

By John Shiklam

Seven people have been killed by bandits in a local market in Maro village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday at about 6:00pm when the bandits invaded the market.

Twenty one people, including a family of 13 were killed on Tuesday in a similar attack in Balali village, Giwa Local Government Area of the state The traders were closing for the day’s business when the bandits, dressed in military camouflage, arrived the market and shot at them.

Narrating how the incident happened, the President of the Adara Youth Congress (AYC), Mr. Peter Joshua, said the bandits came in a vehicle and were dressed in military uniform.

He said nobody suspected that they were killers because soldiers used to come to the market on patrol every market day.

“They came to the market around 6:00pm when people were closing for businesses.

“They came in a vehicle and they were dressed in camouflage.

“Normally, every market day, soldiers come to the market on patrol. So when they arrived, people thought they were the normal soldiers on patrol.

“Suddenly, they opened fire and seven people were killed on the spot while several others were injured” he said.

Spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Muhammad Jalige, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to his mobile phone.