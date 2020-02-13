2020 GTBank Lagos Polo: Leighton Kings, STL Lead the Pack

High-class polo was on display Wednesday as the Majekodunmi Cup took centre stage at the GTBank Lagos International Polo Tournament with Lagos Leighton Kings beating Keffi Ponys to move closer to the final.

The Kings picked up from where they left in the first week where they clinched the Oba of Lagos and Open Cup titles and it was their two Argentine imports Manuel Crespo and Raul Laplacette who masterminded their convincing triumph.

The Lagos side which also featured Bowale Jolaosho and Bello Buba – Nigeria’s number one ranked player – took control of the game with seven goaler, Crespo shooting them In front after Jolaosho scored in the opening minute to level scores at 1-1 due to the visitors handicap inferiority.

Marambio tied the game 2-2 early in the second chukka but there was no stopping the home team as they established a nine-goal lead with Crespo and Raul bagging a handful of the goals with Jolaosho and Buba also getting one each.

A fightback was mounted by Keffi which was spearheaded by Marambio and Malik Badamasi but there was no stopping the +17 handicap Kings.

In some of the Low Cup matches played on the same day, Seyi Tinubu-patroned STL proved too handful for Kano H-Hago with Tata Ali Kura and Ibrahim Musa Dantata leading a glorious outing with scores at 11- 6 ½ win.

Lagos NRT also saved the best for the last as they dominated the third and fourth chukkas to leave fellow Lagos team Eat N Go at their mercy.

Timi Badiru and Yasin Amusan showed why they are seen as the future of Nigerian Polo as they combine well with Dorian Bulteau and Bashir Aliyu for a convincing 10-3 ½ derby win which was made possible by six straight goals.

Five matches are on the card for Thursday with at least two teams expected to confirm their places in the last four of the 16-team Low Cup while the curtain will fall on the days activities with the Majekodunmi Cup clash between Lagos Lintex Agad and Jos Malcomines.