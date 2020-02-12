Radisson Blu Anchorage to Thrill Couples on Valentine’s Day with Moet and More

Demola Ojo

Welcome glass of champagne, photo booth for the couple, roses for the lady, mouth-watering buffet, amazing room offers and a night of live love tunes are among the many treats the Radisson Blu Anchorage hotel in Lagos promises guests on Valentine’s weekend.

According to a member of the marketing team, Sophia Comor, the Victoria Island-based hotel is will ensure couples enjoy a Valentine’s weekend to remember, including late checkouts (on request) and discounted prices for spa treatments at the hotel.

The menu is a big reason why Valentine’s Day at the Radisson is set to be a memorable one. Prawn and salmon cream cheese wraps, spicy beef salad with sweet chilli glaze and spring onion, seafood salad and smoked salmon and capper platter are among many sumptuous starters.

Radisson special Jollof rice, assorted vegetables with spice, valentine special spring fish, pepper snails and turkey stew are part of a varied menu that also includes long throat vegetable soup, okro soup, poundo, eba and amala.

There are loads of continental options; roast lamb with chick peas, penne pasta with tomato and vegetablts. grilled pork chops with apple sauce and honey, roast BBQ chicken, grilled salmon and croaker fish fillets with coconut Thai fish sauce, beans and potato curry and savoury basmati rice.

Dessert includes chocolate dusted meringues. mousse au chocolate, milk tart, lemon cheesecake, strawberry tart, chocolate pralines, fresh fruit sliced in season and fruit bottles.

The modern hotel with an urban vibe in the centre of VI is in close proximity to many of the city’s leading nightlife spots, while also offering tantalising views of the Five Cowrie Creek, an inlet of the Lagos Lagoon.