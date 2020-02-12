Paralympians Beg Suspended Idris to Return their Trophy

The victorious Paralympians that came tops at the just concluded World Power Para-weightlifting World Cup held in Nigeria have made a passionate appeal to the suspended President Mrs Queen Oboh-Idris to return the overall trophy they won at the competition .

Speaking during the reception organised in their honour yesterday in Abuja, Team Captain, Lucy Ejike said: ” We appeal to the former President to return the overall trophy we won which we are supposed to present to the Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. Sunday Dare who has been a great motivator.

“Today, we are not with our pride because Queen Idris has taken it away. This trophy is our sweat, commitment and efforts to make Nigeria proud. We are begging her to please return the trophy so that we can present it to the minister who will hand it over to President Muhammadu Buhari . No body should deny us our pride,” she affirmed.

The minister saved Nigeria from banishment when he insisted that only Team Nigeria athletes could represent the country at the competition.

Idris was suspended by the board for allegedly running the federation as her personal estate.