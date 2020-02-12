Old Mutual Nigeria Names Omosehin MD

The Board of Old Mutual Nigeria has announced the appointment of Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin as the Managing Director, Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Limited.

In a statement, the company expressed confidence in the ability of Omosehin to steer the affairs of the Life business in Nigeria.

According to the Chairperson of the Board, Ms. Fola Laoye, “the Life business is of strategic importance to Old Mutual as it is an important growth area in Nigeria.

“We intend to give this area significant focus so that many more Nigerians can enjoy the comfort of financial security in the future. Olusegun Omosehin is an experienced professional and he is uniquely positioned to steer this area appropriately.”

In a separate statement, the Group CEO, Old Mutual West Africa, Mr Samuel Ogbu, welcomed Omosehin describing him as, “an important addition to the Old Mutual West Africa team.”

He stated that Omosehin’s appointment as Managing Director was, “ further evidence of Old Mutual’s commitment to becoming a significant player in the Nigerian market, by making significant investments in human and financial capital.”

He added that Old Mutual has great confidence in the Nigerian market.

Omosehin holds a BSc. in Political Science, a Masters in International Law and Diplomacy and Masters in Economics from the University of Lagos. He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School and Said Business School, University of Oxford in the UK. He started his career in the insurance industry in 1993 at Crusader Insurance Plc.

He was MD/CEO Admiral Insurance Company Limited (2003- 2007). Omosehin later became the Managing Director/CEO of AIICO General Insurance Company Limited from where he joined the Mutual Benefits Assurance team as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer in April 2010.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria. He is also a fellow of the Institute of Directors, a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and the Nigerian Society of International Law.