Gombe Gov Suspends Board of Internal Revenue

By Segun Awofadeji

The Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has ordered the immediate suspension of the chairman and members of the Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue ( BOIR).

Consequently, the Chairman, Salisu Adamu Dukku, is to hand over the Affairs of the Board to Abubakar Inuwa Tata, Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission who will take charge as administrator pending further action. Equally, the chairman and the following members; Abubakar Magaji Difa, Ismail Ishaq and Umar Shamaki Tula are to report to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government for further instructions.

A Press Release signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) and made available to newsmen, said, “In the same vein,, the following Senior Management staff have been directed to hand over to their immediate subordinates and report to the Office of the Head of Service for further instructions”.

They are: Sadiq Abubakar Mohammed – Head of Department, Collection; Sulaiman Adamu- Head of Department, Internal Control; and Mohammed Usman Bello- State Motor Registrar.

Meanwhile, Kaltungo was agog as Gombe governor was turbaned Matawallen Kaltungo by the Mai Kaltungo, Engineer Saleh Mohammed.

The event took place last weekend at the palace of Mai Kaltungo in Kaltungo.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Yahaya re-echoed the importance and relevance of the traditional institution in peace-building, saying he will continue to sustain the symbiotic relationship between his administration and the royal fathers in the state.

He also pledged to restore the lost glory of the traditional institution in the state.

Expressing his appreciation, to the Mai and the entire people of the Chiefdom for the honour done to him and his administration, Governor Yahaya assured the Kaltungo traditional council of his readiness to observe all the laid down rules and regulations of the tradition regarding his title.

He said” I consider this turbaning as a mark of honour and inspiration for all of us in government. This will surely spur us to do more.

“We shall continue to join hands and strengthen our symbiotic relationship with the traditional institution to galvanise our people in our strive to deliver on our mandate and take the state to the next level.”

Governor Yahaya reiterated his administration’s commitment in providing social amenities to all the nooks and crannies of the state, especially in critical areas such as education, health, agriculture, water supply, road network and security.

He decried the current security situation in the country, saying the situation requires collective resolve and efforts, especially with the traditional leaders who are the custodians of the communities, culture and traditions.

The governor also stressed the need for the traditional rulers to join in enlightening and educating their subjects to take precautionary measures against diseases such as Lassa fever and other contagious diseases.

Earlier, the Mai Kaltungo, Engineer Saleh Mohammed, said the conferment of the traditional title of Matawallen Kaltungo on Gov Yahaya marked a turning point in the history of his Chiefdom.

He said the prestigious title was conferred on the governor in recognition of his integrity, leadership qualities and superlative performance, which he noted have kept the state on steady path of growth and development.

The ceremony was filled with pomp, pageantry and unique traditional observance as well as array of first class Emirs and Chiefs, led by the Emir of Gombe and Chairman of the state Council of Emirs and Chiefs, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, in attendance.

Also, notable dignitaries, including the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, Speaker, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim Kurba, Senator BK Amos, Senator Joshua Lidani, former Minister of Transport, Barrister Abdullahi Idris Umar, members of the state House of Assembly, commissioners, special advisers, top government functionaries as well as party stalwarts and well wishers were in attendance.