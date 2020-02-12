Fayemi Approves 180 Days’ Maternity Leave for Female Workers

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

In a bid to make life easier for nursing mothers, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has approved six months (180 days) maternity leave for female workers in the state public service.

Fayemi made this approval in line with the administration’s determination to key into global best practices that would improve the quality of lives of the citizens.

Before the new policy, nursing mother had been enjoying 90 days maternity leave from the state government.

The new policy was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti yesterday.

Fayemi said the new policy would be operational from February 1, 2020.

He added that it is aimed at improving maternal health and encourage nursing mothers to observe the six months exclusive breast feeding campaign of the United Nations Intervention Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

According to him, “The six months exclusive breast-feeding campaign is aimed at reducing to the barest minimum, infant and maternal mortality rate as well as facilitates work life balance for female workers in the state.

“The Ekiti State Government continues to show strong political will towards ensuring gender inclusiveness.

“This policy is one of many other frameworks in place aimed at promoting the rights of women and children.”