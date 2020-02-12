Ex-SGF Harps on Role of Public Service in Implementation of Govt Policies

By Segun Awofadeji

Former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, has observed that no administration can rise above the capacity of its public service; hence implementation of government’s programmes depends largely on the support of vibrant public service.

To this end, the former SGF commended the initiative by Governor Bala Mohammed-led administration to chart a new vibrant public service in Bauchi which, he said, must be vigorously pursued by all public officers through the enthronement of culture of change designed to work for the citizenry.

Yayale, in a paper to the just concluded retreat for Bauchi top government functionaries held at the State University, Gadau Campus, therefore reminded public officers of the need to embrace ICT and be fully digitalized, otherwise the reforms through e-governance will force them to step aside.

Ahmed also stressed the need to address the inadequacy of relevant skills and competences in the public service to meet the challenges and pace of development in the 21st century.

He also spoke on the need to articulate career succession plan through the injection of new blood into the state service that will thereafter be trained and retained for higher responsibilities.

“In the same vein, there is need to introduce a new system of identifying talented staff and high flyers and posting such staff to areas where they are most suited. It is always said that attitudinal change can best be achieved when civil servants are motivated through prompt payment of emolument”

Ahmed enjoined permanent secretaries to exercise their responsibilities as Accounting Officers in a more comprehensive way of management of resources and talents which, he argued, will assist them in fostering excellent relationship with relevant stakeholders and guarantee an effective public service delivery.

According to him, public accountability is the hallmark of democratic governance, and essential in ensuring effective service delivery and good governance, saying a leadership that has been given responsibilities and trust by the people should be responsible for its actions and decisions.

He explained that a situation in which the political class sees themselves as rulers rather than as leaders does not portray accountability, as it is only when they act as real leaders that they would be able to courageously hold civil servants accountable for their actions.