NIPCO Appoints New Management Team to Drive Expansion

Peter Uzoho

NIPCO Plc, an integrated oil and gas company has approved the appointment of new helmsmen to drive company’s operations and expansion.

The company appointed Suresh Kumar as its new Managing Director with effect from February 1, 2020.

Kumar, replaces Sanjay Teotia, who is now the Managing Director of NIPCO Gas Limited,

with the mandate to drive NIPCO’s operations and expansion moves across the country and to properly harness its potentials in the gas sector

Also appointed into the executive management cadre of the company is Roka Chiranjibi, who doubles as the Chief Operating officer as well as Chief Finance Officer.

He was formerly the chief finance officer of the company.

According to a statement issued by NIPCO through its Assistant General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Lawal Taofeek, Kumar has been a very key member of NIPCO’s top management and leadership for about 15 years, serving as immediate past chief operating officer overseeing the entire terminal operations and ancillary activities including interface with relevant government agencies in the industry.

The statement added that Kumar has over two decades of cognate industry experience, having worked diligently with hands-on knowledge with two immediate past managing directors of the company, and is now expected to propel the organisation with innovative ways in its quest for continuous growth .

“The new MD has been a major driving force in the entire operations of the company especially in his last position as chief operating officer, which

seems to have prepared him for this onerous responsibility as well as making him a natural next in line to pilot the company to greater heights.

“The appointments are geared towards increasing the stake of the company

especially at the retail end of the business with a view to maximising the inherent benefits in the downstream sector of the industry,” it added.

Reacting to his appointment, Kumar was quoted in the statement as pledging to run an open administration with top notch management of resources in the overall interest of stakeholders.

He commended the sagacity of the outgoing MD, Sanjay, describing him as an industry guru whose wealth of experience would definitely give the company an additional fillip in the hydrocarbon realm