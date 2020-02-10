NACCIMA Seeks Collaboration With Nigerian Customs On Economic Growth

National President of NACCIMA and chairman Nigeria’s Organised Pivate Sector, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu and Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) Comptroller-General Customs of Federal Republic of Nigeria have agreed to lead both their organisations to work closely together to move Nigeria forward.

This partnership was fostered at a meeting held at Customs Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

Discussion and cooperation focused on strengthening the existing cooperation between both organisations to drive the economic growth and development of Nigeria.

Specific discuss borders on cooperation and compliance, using authentic Certificate of Origin for exports, AfCFTA, interception & ease of doing business, voluntary information sharing, border closure implications, accelerating non-oil revenue generation as laid out in the

Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020 among others.

A Q&A session allowed both organisation members to express opinions and comment on the need for a firmer collaboration.

Ali expressed desire to work closely with NACCIMA. Aliyu assured him of NACCIMA’s readiness to continue to collaborate to promote trade and commerce for Sustainable Economic growth and development of our dear nation.

Gifts were exchanged. Aliyu who is also president of FEWACCI decorated Ali with NACCIMA lapel making him a NACCIMA ambassador.

NACCIMA delegation were Ide John Udeagbala 1st Deputy President, Dele Kelvin Oye Esq 2nd Deputy President, Mr Nabil Saleh President Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Alhaji Abubakar Jinjiri National Vice President and President CONCIMMA, Alhaji Ahmad Rabiu National Vice President, Professor Soji Adesugba National Legal Adviser, Ms Victoria Akai DG Abuja Chamber of Commerce, Mr Usman Abbas Director Abuja Liaison Office Naccima, Mr Saleh Yau, NACCIMA Protocol Officer and Toun Okewale Sonaiya National Officer Media & Communication.

The Custom delegation of its senior members were DCG Chidi Augustine, DCG Ronke Olubiyi, DCG Talatu Mairo Isa, DCG Sanusi Umar, ACG Fatade, ACG Bashar Yusuf, ACG Odibu Chris.