APC Replaces Lawan with Akande in Reconstituted 12-Member Reconciliation Committee

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has replaced the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, with the former Interim national Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, in the reconstituted National Reconciliation Committee of the party.

Lawan who was the chairman of the initial 10-member APC National Reconciliation Committee set up last year did not make the list, while the ruling party did not offer any explanation why his name was removed in the new committee.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued Monday said that the Committee was mandated to address grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering oneness, strengthening the party for better governance and ensuring unity of purpose within the party.

According to him, “President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reviewed the membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.”

The 12-member committee would be chaired by Akande, while Sen. John Enoh would serve as the Secretary.

Other members are; Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Idris Wase, Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Sen. Kashim Shettima, Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki, Sen. Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazaq and Sen. Binta Garba.

The committee would be inaugurated on Tuesday, 11th February 2020 at the APC National Secretariat by 3pm.