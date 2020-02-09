Obaigbena, Ben Murray-Bruce, Others Celebrate Okosi

Ugo Aliogo

Chairman of THISDAY Newspapers and Arise Media Group, Mr. Nduka Obaigbena, and Chief Executive Officer, Sliverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce, Sunday joined others to celebrate the outgoing Managing Director of ViacomCBS Networks Africa and BET International, Alex Okosi, for his contributions in Reimagining Africa and transforming the entertainment industry after 15 years of leadership.

The star-studded exclusive event which was hosted by popular media personality, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru-Demuren, and ace comedian, Bovi, had in attendance captains of industries who had collaborated with Okosi and his team over the decade such as the Chief Executive Officer, Megalectrics Limited, Chris Ubosi; and Chief Executive Officer, Livespot360, Deola Art-Alade.

Others were actresses Rita Dominic, Michelle Dede and Nse Ikpe-Etim; comedian Basketmouth, and musician Flavour, D’banj, 2Baba, Ice Prince, Falz, Dr. Sid and other top Nigerian celebrities.

Since launching MTV Base in 2005, Okosi had spearheaded the development of the ViacomCBS Networks business on the continent.

Okosi bade farewell to ViacomCBS after almost two decades at the helm of different roles including BET International at the global company.

Detailing his journey from an intern in 1998 to Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Okosi who is moving to YouTube EMEA to take on a new role, said: “What began as a vision and a passion 15 years ago has been realised even beyond my initial expectations when we first pressed play to African Queen in February 2005. It’s taken a number of committed and hardworking people over the years to bring this dream to life and I’m immensely grateful for the industry trust and support as we forge forward to achieve the impossible.”

The Nigerian-born US-educated media stalwart chronicled his journey from launching MTV’s 100th channel in Africa to traversing the challenges and highlighting the achievements that have contributed to his Africa Reimagined vision.

Monde Twala and Craig Paterson who both took on the reins as co-General Managers for ViacomCBS Networks Africa in March as Senior Vice President for Editorial VCN and Senior Vice President VCN, respectively, also joined in the commemoration.