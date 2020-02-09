A ‘Prayer Walk’ Long in Coming

Last Sunday, after the weekly Church service, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor E.A Adeboye, led a mild protest he’d rather call “prayer walk” to register his displeasure against the continuous killings going on across the country.

The protest walk, which took place in many branches of the Pentecostal denomination, was however received with mixed reactions from across the country. While some thought it came late, other reckoned it was better late than never.

But the truth is that though the subtle protest might have come a bit late, it was better than not holding at all especially, that it was believed to have been motivated by the recent killing of the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lawan Andimi, in Adamawa State, by Boko Haram members.

Suffice it to say that the protest led by Adeboye fell short of expectations more or less. It should have been an action jointly done by the entire Christian leadership and a message passed, with a mindset that the move would have stoked necessary action from the power corridor and perhaps, prevented some of the recent killings. Notwithstanding, the idea had come and gone and the message passed.

Pix: Pastor Adeboye leading the prayer walk last Sunday.jpg