How Centagon International Emerged Abuja’s Topmost School

It is a statement of fact to say that The Centagon International School (TCIS) located in highbrow Maitama, Abuja in the federal capital territory ranks top among the elitist schools.

This is on account of the up-to-date facilities put in place by the management of the school.

Not only that, Centagon also boasts of serene ambience and the best learning environment for students

At Centagon, the main objective is to build children into leaders with sound character, moral uprightness as well as to instill academic excellence.

The school promotes cultural values that develop mental alertness and moral uprightness.

Apparently, the brimming success of the primary and secondary schools might serve as a catalyst for setting up of a university in future.

The enviable record of the school has undoubtedly attracted several awards for the school and the students.

What stands Centagon out among its contemporaries are numerous. It boasts of facilities that are topnotch and can compete favourably with any institution in the world. What with the friendly and highly intelligent crop of staff that handle the children with care, love, diligence and discipline.

Centagon is endowed with an array of qualified teachers who impact knowledge in students and this is evident in the high grades of students who graduated from the school.

For parents who are not privy to the activities of the school, this is for you: it has a private school serving grades, pre-kindergarten through secondary school graduation levels. The school officially admitted its first batch of students to commence academic activities in September 2010, giving them great opportunities to grow, as well as discover their unique gifts and academic talents.

The school provides quality education, utilizing an American and University of Cambridge (UK) curriculum, which in addition to the well-established NECO and WAEC examinations, provides each and every student with a raft of qualifications which serves every graduate as a passport to continue their studies anywhere in the world.

This educational institution has witnessed enrolment growth in addition to enrolment for many foreign students.

The school provides high quality educational and personal experience for every student. In addition, students are equipped to develop a strong sense of self-identity while recognizing the importance and role of an individual in the society. The ability to effectively communicate in a dynamic and ever-changing world is one of the school’s cardinal responsibilities on its students.

The Centagon International School is endowed with vision that stands it out as a world-class international school that develops students’ skills, knowledge and character to enable them to achieve their full potential and pursue their dreams. It also offers a dynamic, progressive and balanced academic programme in a student-centered learning environment. From pre-kindergarten through eleventh grade (SS3), the curriculum is both challenging and varied.

In elementary and secondary, the core academic subjects of English, mathematics, science, history and social studies, are complemented by a full range of enriching classes in technology, physical education, music, drama and the visual arts.

The Centagon International School provides quality a Cambridge (UK) and Nigerian curriculum infused with American educational content in a stimulating, challenging, technologically superior and caring environment. It also provides opportunity for students to achieve their full potential and at the same time teach those skills that will make them diligent citizens. The school uses a variety of resources and approaches, while the curriculum also includes environmental studies, art, drama, music, and physical education. In all subject areas there is a strong emphasis on creating practical and hands-on activities which enhance the theoretical aspects of the subject. Computers are used as an educational resource, and special events, field trips and extracurricular activities complete the programme.

The management of the school strives to provide students with successful experiences which are intended to bolster their self-confidence and self-esteem, and to motivate them to achieve to the best of their abilities. The school authority ensures a high quality of education for their students. The average class size does not exceed 20 students per classroom,

The Centagon International School believes that each child is unique, and recognizes that learning at their own pace and in their own way is the best way they can grasp. Every child’s style of learning is identified through close observation, attention to the child’s needs, and most importantly, individual time with the teacher. With supportive guidance, the children are encouraged to experiment, explore, create and solve problems as they play.

All activities are designed to intrigue and excite the learners and allow them to question, investigate and reach conclusions.