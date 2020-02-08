Valentine: Coscharis Motors’ Customers, Prospects to Receive Exclusive Gifts

By Bennett Oghifo



With love in the air having Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the leading auto dealer organisation, Coscharis Motors Plc is set to delight customers and prospects with special gifts of love across its entire line up of iconic automobile brands including BMW, Jaguar Land Rover and Ford from now till end of February, 2020 across her dealerships nationwide.

With the theme “Gifting Your Partner Something Truly Special”, Coscharis Motors is offering compelling discounts on these brands with an all inclusive minimum 3 – 5 years free service on the BMW and Land Rover brands respectively. For instance, you can pick up a brand new BMW from N15M.

Additional offers include free registration, trade-in options together with complimentary first year insurance package.

According to Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, “in order to further deliver the excitement that resonates with a special day like the Valentine day, we are throwing open our showrooms in both Lagos and Abuja to our loyal customers and prospects alike to come and celebrate their love in style and immerse themselves into a world of automobile luxury on the 14th of February 2020 while they have drinks in the house”. A special couple’s drive experience is available to first four customers in Abuja for a memorable test drive to have a feel of our iconic cars amongst other offerings for possible purchase.

Furthermore, joining us at our open day on the 14th of February 2020, offers you the opportunity to seat with our professional Sales team and spec any of your preferred vehicle with special rebate on accessories and lifestyles requested amongst other offerings.

Coscharis Motors Plc is a multi-automobile dealership with exclusive franchise for BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, Rolls Royce and Renault vehicles in Nigeria. The Organization is present in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River states.