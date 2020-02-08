The Pains of Angela Okorie

BY Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie appears to be one character who could attempt anything celebrities do to make headlines or trend. But for one to allege that the beautiful actress staged her attack and injury, which she had described in a post shortly after the incident as an assassination attempt, was like a whole new twist to her near-death encounter. It was widely believed that the attack was carried out by assassins. Well, Angela has taken to her Instagram page to weep and complain of how difficult life has been for her lately.

Okorie, a graduate of public administration from Lagos State University (LASU), shared a video on her Instagram page saying she could no longer sleep without pills after the assassins attacked her on December 12, 2019. The actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 3, 2020, where she shared a video of herself crying and expressing all that she has been going through since she narrowly escaped death. She revealed that she had been facing tough times recently.

According to her, taking drugs and injections have become part of her lifestyle. She thanked God for sparing her life as she seemed to sound depressed in the video, leaving her concerned fans to take to the comment section, advising her that all would be well. The actress who once described herself as “unpredictable” wrote: “Life is deep you know???? Have u ever gotten to a point in your life and it seems all hope is gone; just only you and your God. I pray No one experience what I have been through in the recent time, hmmmmmmmm

“It’s been really tough oooooo. Injections upon injections medicines upon medicines Tufiakwa. At some point self, I hardly sleep at night, and like seriously I don’t joke with my sleep fam.

Some nights I will be crying like a baby cos of pain kaiiiiii. If I never take sleeping tablets, my eyes won’t close Whatttttttt Take out time and visit those in the hospital you will understand why you need to live like is your last day on earth, no reasons to live a lie, even in your little way, this life is empty people are laying critically ill at hospitals different kinds of sickness You’ve never heard b4, human being Dey sick am hmmmmm.”

She went on to admonish her fans and followers to be prayerful and thankful for sound health. Finally, she thanked God for keeping her alive to take care of her son. “Be grateful for life every day. Many are Gone and some1 else is enjoying their wealth, thank God. You are better than someone, Every day I look at my son and say God I thank u for keeping me alive we go about our hustle every day and yet we come back protected. You sleep freely, wake up sound and alive is not by your own making just say protect me and my family lord Its a short prayer that goes a long way #protectme,” she concluded.

Angela was attacked in December 2019, which left her with a badly bruised face. At some point, the actress shared videos of the pellets removed from her face during the attack. According to her, the assailants kept shooting at her uninterruptedly for about 30 minutes with no help in sight. Noting she would have died if not for God, the actress aimed a dig at those plotting her death, saying her survival shows they would always be put to shame. “Undiluted grace will never stop to exist in my home, 10 bullets were removed from my head and 2 bullets close to my eyes. God alone deserves all the glory and honour,” she wrote.

Angela Okorie got her big break starring in the film, Sin­cerity, in 2009, after a decade in modeling.