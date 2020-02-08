Technical Aid Corps DG Commiserates with Akeredolu, Traditional Ruler over Ile-Oluji Robbery

Director General of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi, has commiserated with the Ondo State governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Jegun of Ile-Oluji and Jegun in Council, Oba Oluwole Adetimehin, over the robbery incident in the ancient town on Thursday.

A group of deadly robbers had invaded Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State and attacked two banks in the community, leaving four people dead.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Osunyikanmi described the incident as unfortunate, saying Ile-Oluji had been part of the communities in Ondo State that enjoyed relative peace.

He noted that Governor Akeredolu had, since he assumed office, made the welfare, security of life and property his major priority.

The governor, he said, provides regular support for the security agencies and ensures that workers smile to the bank every month through prompt payment of salaries, adding that the one-off incident in Ile Oluji could therefore not define his administration.

While saying that Governor Akeredolu has made Ondo State people happy through his monumental strides in all sectors, Osunyikanmi urged the governor to keep up the good work.

He said the reign of the Jegun of Ile oluji, Oba Oluwole Adetimehin, had also witnessed unprecedented development in the town, adding that this robbery incident, though painful, would not affect the resolve of the community to match forward.

He commisserated with the families of the people that lost their lives during the attack.

Osunyikanmi also commended the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone eleven, Bashir Makama, for visiting the scene of the robbery and and conducting on-the-spot assessment.

He urged the security operatives to fish out the people behind the dastardly act.