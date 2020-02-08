Hackathon4Justice for Presentation  

Representatives of Facebook; Representatives of UNODC; 80 university students enrolled in STEM undergraduate programmes; 20 mentors and support staff from Andela will be in Lagos today and tomorrow for the Second Hackathon4Justice. A statement by UNODC’s official, Sylvester Atere said the event, which holds at Andela office (Andela Epic Tower, 235 Ikorodu road, Ilupeju, Lagos, has the theme: Sustainable Development Goal 16 – Peace, Justice and Strong institutions. It is to prepare participants to educate their peers on or develop innovative technology-based solutions to challenges in the following areas: Corruption, integrity and ethics; Crime prevention and criminal justice; Cybercrime; Organised crime; Human trafficking and migrant smuggling; Firearms trafficking; Terrorism and violent extremism. In 2015, United Nations Member States gathered in Doha, Qatar for the 13th Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. In the outcome document of the Congress, known as the Doha Declaration, Member States committed to integrating crime prevention, criminal justice and other rule of law aspects into education systems. To implement this decision, the Education for Justice (E4J) initiative was developed by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). E4J has the objective of creating and disseminating education materials on the issues of crime prevention, criminal justice and other rule of law aspects at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels worldwide.

To give young people the chance to come up with their own ideas to educate their peers on the rule of law using technology, E4J conducted a series of hackathons as of 2017. Building on the success of these previous events, and it is the reason UNODC, in partnership with Facebook and Andela, have decided to organize the event.