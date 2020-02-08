FG Task Youths to Drive Agricultural Revolution

Oluchi Chibuzor

The federal government yesterday tasked the youths to drive the agricultural revolution of the country as efforts to create a robust economy would be a mirage without their involvement.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono, disclosed this when he received delegation of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and Youth Entrepreneurs (NYE), in Abuja.

Nanono said that the challenge of feeding the growing population and creating a robust economy, food security and job creation would be a mirage without the youth being fully involved in the mechanisation of the agricultural sector.

According to him, “There are three fundamental issues in the agric sector on which the desired transformation can become a reality, namely; mechanisation, research for good seeds and effective extension workers.

“The youth should drive the new agricultural mechanisation process in Nigeria, because the future belongs to them, therefore you must be focused and ambitious to achieve this great objective,” he said.

He declared that the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari has put in place a four years agricultural mechanisation programme for Nigerians and that the ministry is determined to vigorously pursue it.

The President of NYE, Alhaji Muhammad Adamu Muhammad informed that the NACCIMA Youth Council is a vibrant and empowered council that enhances youth empowerment for self-actualisation nationwide.

“The council educates and trains youths with the knowledge and skills of business and entrepreneurship, to equip them for effective participation in sustainable national development.

“The youth contributions in all spheres of life are enormous; we are the engine room of our present and future economy and shall continue to provide economic growth and development through our active participation and engagement in the socio-economic activities of our dear country,’’ he stated.