FC Bulmaro Boost Team with Four Foreign Technical Crew

As a way of walking the talk in agreement with the ideals and vision for the establishment of FC Bulmaro as a veritable platform of opportunities and molding of great legends through sports, the head coach of the young elite club- Argentine, Gonzalo Rubio, returned to the country after a long break with four additional foreign technical hands which include – physical trainer Kevin Maestre , goalkeeper coach Pablo Guinot , tactical analyst Eloi Lasa and a physiotherapist David Vallejo, to reinvigorate the crew for excellent results and better performance.

In a chat with the media, during the week, at the team’s home ground – Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Gonzalo emphasized that the efforts invested and the length in which Blaugrana Sports Group International can go to fulfill the mission of the organization and further the vision of the establishment of the club as a way of helping in the development of the industry and the honing of raw talents that is abound in every nook and crannies of Nigeria that he has been opportune to visit to be able to have the confident and faith, wholly believing in themselves, when exposed to their peers in any arena, anywhere they find themselves, they must be very well brought up holistically from training of the body to mind.

He said the club has seasoned and professionally trained technical and supporting staff for every department of the business of the game. And he is convinced that, the owners of the novel project are not resting in any way to see that, the club stands tall, above her likes, in all ways required of her.

‘The promoters of the platform have the notch for excellent of very high and competitive global standard. With the Technical Team we have no doubt that, we are more than competent fully well equipped in building, grooming, raising and training a team that can never be a push or walk over, any where in the world, in the game of football. In the Nation League One we are doing excellently well,’ he explained.

Coach Gonzalo further revealed that , the team just concluded intensive and rigorous trial sessions for selection of very well gifted and skillful talents for camping in preparation for a few local and foreign competition to give the team members opportunities to have confidence in themselves and gain experiences with global edge.

The commitment of the promoters of the club to see her confidently flying the Nigerian flag in the foreign tournament she is billed for this year is highly commendable. The technical crew with great zeal and the strong determination to deliver on promises will surely be seen in the light of the day by the team’s deliverables. That is our bond he stressed.

Speaking on behalf of the Team Management, Benjamin Ashaka, a top official of the Organization promoting the Club mentioned that it is an excitement as well as a thing to be passionate about seeing young people we are grooming making us proud. To sustain what we have achieved as a body we must not be found lacking behind in any essential area of this concern. Thus, engaging world class competent and qualified technical and supporting staff we can never compromise.

‘It is either we do it very well the way it is done all over the world if not better or we do not venture into it at all,’ he stated