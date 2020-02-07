Yeye Cabaret Set to Celebrate Mothers

Mary Nnah

It’s no news that mothers are irreplaceable in our lives and should be celebrated at every given chance. To this end, Yeye Cabaret, an entertainment showcase, is set to specially celebrate mothers, mentors and caregivers on mothers’ day, treating them to an evening of pampering and indulgence in a relaxed ambience of serenading soulful music, where Theatre meets Fine Dining – all in one place.

This uniquely curated showcase serves as a way to promote the creative industry with the talents of Thespians, Chefs, Dramatists, Milliners and the likes on display on the day.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, the conveyor of the event, Ayodele Ogundipe said, “As a foremost entertainment brand promoting the culture of Mother’s Day celebration in Nigeria, we want to leverage our platform to help raise awareness on social issues that affect women especially mothers in our society through theatre.”

This initiative as a showcase aims to promote the Arts, Culture and Tourism sectors of the Nigerian economy as an investment-worthy sector to grow the economy.

The event will be running for the 7th consecutive time and is set to hold on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at The Podium, Lekki and is themed, “This Woman’s Work”.

This year’s edition focuses on raising awareness for Maternal Mental Health which involves having conversations surrounding Postpartum Depression (PPD).

Asides focusing on the women, there will on be conversations with the men on how best they can support their partners during this period.

There will be a theatre production, specifically, a musical, to highlight issues relating to PPD and proffer solutions as well as where to get help. Tickets are now available at N5000, N20, 000 and N50, 000.