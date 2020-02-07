Security’s Urgent on IGP Adamu’s Mind

Olaniyi Ola recounts an encounter with the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, which shows his preparedness to tackle the country’s current security challenges

I was at the Police House Maitama-Abuja at 8.30am on Monday, February 3. Admission into the whitewashed one-storey sprawling premises for our party of three- two of who were familiar to the House was relatively smooth. Of course, still under escort and security clearance. We were ushered into an ante-room in the personal quarters of Mr. Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police. All around, it was already a beehive and several early callers were already sauntering-in.

IGP Adamu, wakes up to the gym every day, no wonder the youthful and agile look! Finally, he emerged alone from an unexpected door to the ante-room, a few of us were surprised even though we were seated eagerly awaiting him, nonetheless his appearance was unannounced. Walking briskly in to exchange a few handshakes amidst brief courtesies with the non-regular visitors and immediately proceeded into the forecourt in long strides to inspect the ceremonial Guard of Honour. Between 10 and15 minutes elapsed and all stood still for the salute. Then the compound seemed to come alive as the official convoy cars began revving up and taking position. The main convoy was close kept more so by the brilliant display of the motorcycle outrider. There was an additional convoy following close-by another 20 minutes to Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House.

Only the main convoy was admitted into Louis Edet House and another round of parade and salute followed.

Then we scrambled in to the reception and lifts to the 7th floor IGP’s suite of Offices. Here the going wasn’t so brisk as eagle-eyed officers did a thorough screening for another 30 minutes and we were ushered into an office annex then finally into IGP’s spacious arrow shaped Office which managed to look friendly despite a display of an array of vast gadgets and TV monitors.

There is a conference table next to the IGP’s seat were the police top brass-DIGs started appearing for the Force Management Team meeting, while the IGP was attending the visitors with an urgent message at the main desk. Thirty minutes later, the scene was set for the mother of all surprises!

As the top brass assembled, our little party of three started feeling uncomfortable and two persons in our party gave up their seats as the room filled out and more chairs had to be added to the conference table. We remained in suspense thinking, hoping we were going to be excused any moment after a brief audience. Then IGP took position at the head of the table. Once more, he asked that we be seated and it dawned on us that we were being co-opted into the meeting. The IGP asked that the top brass introduce themselves and summarily asked us to address the meeting on our perception of the security situation of the country and what we think should be done to improve it.

We were totally caught unprepared, even shocked at what was the unfolding before our very eyes. What do we know? As ordinary Nigerians, we seem to know a lot, after all, are we not Nigerians and certainly cannot claim ignorance. Rising quickly to the occasion in the same deft move as the IGP, I stood up to address the meeting, but he ordered me to sit down to speak! What? Before such distinguished top ranking Officers?

Hesitantly and quickly recovering, I began, “The task of policing the nation is a very daunting one, considering the inadequate police manpower, scarce equipment and a bludgeoning population; especially of unemployed youths against a backdrop of economic decline. Quiet across the table. Continuing that the Nigeria Police Force despite such huge challenge has managed to still effectively discharge its statutory duties, maintaining sanity and public order.

Summoning more courage, I remarked, “That police welfare would remain a critical factor as well as improvement of the social security of the rank and file. The current moves towards community policing was a step in the right direction and will surely help with personnel shortfalls. I was done. Then a brief personal chat and my reason for the visit commenced and quickly dispensed with. Another shock came as we hurriedly prepared to excuse ourselves from the meeting which apparently was going into a closed session. Our names were requested for the minutes. Shock.

Overall we came away feeling IGP Adamu’s passion for the security situation and his preparedness to take feedback especially for his management team. This is a maverick IGP that realizes that the perception of policing efforts as currently being dispensed was not necessarily perfect and can always be improved with contribution from the discerning public which I unwittingly represented briefly.

Message to all, if you must visit IGP Adamu be prepared for some grilling and be sure to update yourself on police reforms, you can never tell, you may be called upon impromptu!

*Ola is a journalist and businessman